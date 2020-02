Watch a Naked KJ Apa Flash His Bare Butt for Ellen DeGeneres’ Birthday

KJ Apa bared it all for Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday.

The Riverdale star appeared on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he flashed the TV host in a recent celebratory tribute.

During the interview, the comedian played the video she had received from the 22-year-old actor in honor of her 62nd trip around the sun, which took place back in January.

“What’s going on, Ellen? It’s KJ,” he said in the clip. “I hear it’s your birthday. So, happy birthday. I’m hoping to meet you one of these days. And yeah hope you have a really special day.”

There was just one catch: Apa did the entire video in his birthday suit. Viewers even saw the reflection of his bare butt when he turned the camera. However, DeGeneres’ team covered it up with a peach emoji.

“I need to tan my ass, I think,” Apa said after the video aired. “I’ve got a really white ass.”

So, what inspired Apa to show a little skin?

“I knew, immediately after I did that, I knew I had the best video out of all of them,” he said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do just a normal video.’ I remember being outside on my balcony, naked, and I was FaceTiming with my friend. I looked at my reflection, and I saw my ass and I was like, ‘Perfect. Ellen. I should do this for Ellen.’ And that’s how it came about.”

DeGeneres laughed off the stunt; however, she had a little prank of her own. At one point during the interview, she had a person dress up as Archie Andrew—Apa’s character on the CW series—and jump out of a side table, making Apa the latest celebrity to get spooked on her show.

Still, these weren’t the only ones to get a little surprise. DeGeneres also had Apa sneak up behind fans backstage.

Watch the videos to see Apa’s interview.