Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen‘s sons make the cutest pals.

The stars caught up with one another during Tuesday’s at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live and seized the opportunity for their adorable toddlers Gene David, 10 months, and Benjamin Allen, 14 months, to have a virtual playdate since they’ve been social distancing.

“Amy, I count your son Gene as one of Ben’s only friends his own age,” Andy told Amy. “And, sadly, our playdates have been halted since the quarantine.”

Before reuniting their sons, Amy and Andy played a round of “One, Two, Baby” and the duo were tasked with answering baby-related questions at the same time. Kicking things off, the Bravo star asked which one of their little ones “exhibits more side-eye during playdates.” For Amy, the answer was Ben, but Andy said that it was Gene.

Next on the agenda was taking a stance on the song “Baby Shark.” At the count of three, both the Inside Amy Schumer star and Andy agreed that they weren’t fans of the popular children’s track.

When it came to who makes the babies laugh more during their playdates, the pair also agreed that it was Amy that always got the giggles. For the final question, Andy asked which parent is more guilty of cursing in front of the baby, which also went to the Snatched star. “We don’t even try not to,” she joked.

After wrapping up the game, Amy told Andy, “Gene misses Ben so much. I really miss seeing him.” Upset that the kiddos haven’t been able to hang out in recent weeks, Andy responded, “Ben misses Gene. I mean…” Amy chimed in, “They’re little friends!”

Then, Gene and Ben joined the chat and gave each other adorable waves and smiles. Speaking for Ben, Andy said, “Say, ‘I’ll see you after the quarantine,'” and Amy followed along for Gene: “See you after the pandemic!”

Amy’s visit to WWHL came after announcing that she and her husband Chris Fischer had recently changed Gene’s middle name from Attell to David. Addressing the subject on her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the comedian said, “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, ‘genital.'”

During the episode, her guest Claudia O’Doherty added, “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Taking to Instagram after the podcast episode aired, Amy shared a selfie with her husband and captioned the photo, “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!”

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)