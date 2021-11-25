Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson do Britney Spears, Cher, and more impressions.

Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson imitate Britney Spears, Cher, and other celebrities.

On Jimmy Fallon’s new game show, That’s My Jam, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande faced off in a pop diva sing-off.

In the video below, you can see how they fared.

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson’s tables have turned, or rather, their chairs have turned.

The two superstar singers are used to judging musical performances on The Voice, but on Monday’s premiere of That’s My Jam, a new NBC game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, they will compete in a sing-off.

Ariana and Kelly compete in a round of Mixtape Medley Showdown, covering a variety of random songs by iconic pop divas, in a sneak peek at the series’ “Sneak Episode.”

Despite the fact that Ariana has demonstrated in the past that she can imitate anyone from Christina Aguilera to Shakira, it’s clear that she sees Kelly as a serious competitor.

“I’m done for,” the “thank u, next” vocalist jokes just before taking the stage.

Ariana kicks off the competition with a flawless cover of Britney Spears’ “Oops… I Did It Again,” followed by Kelly’s equally impressive cover of Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” as predicted by the former Nickelodeon star.

Kelly holds her own with her renditions of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart” on the set, while Ariana takes on Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” and Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

In a friendly competition, however, all is love.

Kelly provides back-up vocals during the song’s chorus as Ariana performs a show-stopping rendition of Cher’s “Believe.”

Each episode of That’s My Jam features two teams of celebrities competing in music, dance, and trivia challenges for charity, based on fan favorites from The Tonight Show.

Blake Shelton and John Legend from The Voice will also appear on Monday’s episode.

We’ll have to wait and see who the winner is!

That’s My Jam premieres on Monday, November 2nd.

on NBC at 10 p.m.

(Both E! and NBC are owned by the same company, NBCUniversal.)

Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson imitate Britney Spears, Cher, and other celebrities.