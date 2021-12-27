Watch as a ‘ghost’ attacks a curious cat, terrifying the family.

Watch as a ‘ghost’ attacks a curious cat, and people are terrified for the family’s safety.

A WOMAN has posted eerie video of her cat being attacked by “an unseen force.”

Many people who commented on the video said that whatever had attacked her pet gave them bad vibes.

Spooky Stardust, a TikTok user, shared video from her home cameras showing her pets roaming the living room.

Another dog slept in a crate while a big dog walked among two cats.

A third cat was also rummaging through the kitchen.

A few thuds could be heard from the kitchen, which was on the far right of the video, as the animals walked around the living room.

As the thuds put them all on high alert, one cat could be seen peering into the kitchen.

The third cat was flung across the kitchen and dragged out of sight.

The dog that had escaped its crate was seen nervously pacing the living room while the other two cats remained motionless.

“I believe our cat (Huck) was thrown across the kitchen this morning by an unseen force… thoughts?” the user said alongside the video.

The woman claimed in a follow-up video that she was alone in her home and that she had been sleeping when the terrifying moment occurred – indicating that it was not a case of someone hurting the cat.

She even wondered if her cat had gotten stuck and messed up, but that was not the case.

Many people took to the comments section after she posted the video and it went viral, expressing their suspicions that something strange was going on.

“Is it just me, or do I get the strong feeling that this is really, really bad?” wrote one person.

“The dog knew,” a second participant added.

He spent the entire time with his tail tucked in.”

“This makes me feel nauseous, which leads me to believe you’re right,” said a third.

What do you think happened? Did the cat get stuck or was it attacked by a ghost?

