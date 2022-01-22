Watch as stars Kailyn Lowry and Jade Cline get boob jobs, Brazilian butt lifts, and more on Teen Moms.

The Teen Mom cast has changed dramatically over the years, with many stars undergoing boob jobs, Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, and other cosmetic procedures.

Farrah Abraham, Kailyn Lowry, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and others have openly discussed their procedures, while others have remained silent.

Jade, who is 24 years old, is the most recent Teen Mom star to undergo cosmetic surgery.

In early 2021, she flew to Miami, Florida for a Brazilian Butt Lift, after discussing the procedure on her podcast.

She’s been proudly displaying the results of her procedures in the months since then.

She’s far from the only celebrity to undergo a Brazilian buttlift or other cosmetic procedure.

Kailyn and Briana, in fact, have had the same surgery.

Farrah is also known to have had several operations and to visit her doctor on a regular basis for maintenance.

Chelsea Houska and Kayla Sessler are also suspected of having cosmetic surgery, though they have remained quiet about it.

Here’s a look back at how the stars have evolved over time.

Jade traveled to South Florida in February 2021 for a Brazilian buttlift and fat transfer to her breasts.

She also had fat removed from her neck using lipo suction under her jaw.

She received backlash as a result of her decision to undergo surgery, which she did not appreciate.

In October 2021, Jade retaliated against online trolls who chastised her for exposing too much skin.

“I show some cleavage and the internet goes crazy lol I’m 25,” she wrote.

“I’m an adult.”

No mother should be ashamed of her cleavage in front of her child.”

“You people are some damn weirdosss,” Jade continued.

Shout out to all the hot mamas out there who are always loving and accepting of themselves.

“Stay tuned for more hot girl pics.”

Kailyn has undergone numerous procedures over the years.

She stunned fans in 2016 when she revealed her plastic surgery on Snapchat.

After giving birth to her son Lincoln, she shared gruesome photos of a tummy tuck on social media.

‘Dr.’

The procedure was performed by Miami, who removed fat from her torso and gave her an hourglass figure.

Kailyn had liposuction to make her face appear slimmer.

To give Kailyn’s butt a fuller appearance, fat was injected into it.

Kailyn had lip injections to make them look fuller the same year.

Her teeth were also veneered.

Her makeover totaled around (dollar)50,000.

Briana’s surgeries were chronicled on Teen Mom.

She and a friend paid a visit…

