Watch as WWE superstar Mandy Rose demonstrates how she gets her beauty sleep.

Mandy Rose’s Beauty Sleep routine includes toning, lifting, cleansing, and more! When it comes to her nighttime skincare and beauty routine, the WWE superstar doesn’t mess around.

“My favorite makeup wipes are these Neutrogena makeup wipes because they’re great for my skin,” she says.

“I never break out, and I think they take off the makeup the best,” Rose explained.

“I also use this Garnier SkinActive liquid for my eyes.”

When I’m on TV, the makeup can be a little more dramatic, so it’s difficult to remove the black eyeliner, so I have to use this one.

Amarose is the name of my new beauty and skincare line.

“The Beauty Boost Cleanser, Rose Toner, Lifting Serum, and Lifting Moisturizer are the four products,” she explains.

“I start with my Beauty Boost Cleanser, which I’ve been using for six to a year and has no toxins, parabans, artificial colors or fragrances, and is non-GMO. It’s just a nice gentle cleanser that gets the job done.”

It’s not too light, but it’s also not too harsh on the skin.”

Lift and Tone”My Rose Toner — I take it on planes or after a workout when I need a pick-me-up, and it’s fantastic.

It seems to jolt me awake.

“It’s incredible in these hot Florida days,” she says.

“The next product I use is my lifting serum; you don’t need much, just a quarter-size pump.”

This serum really reduces redness and cleans your pores, so I make sure I get it on my cheeks.”

My Waterpik is one of my travel necessities.

If you don’t floss often or forget, this Waterpic has probably saved you from a lot of cavities.

“We don’t realize how much food gets stuck,” Rose explained.

“You fill the back with water and set the temperature to high or low.”

You spit it out after going through your top and bottom, and you’d be surprised what comes out.”

