Watch Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Troll Mila Kunis for Calling TikTok “The Tic Tac”

Mila Kunis is still getting the whole TikTok thing down.

During Thursday’s at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolled the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star’s lack of social media knowledge by poking fun at a hilarious slip-up she made as they discussed their charitable “QUARANTINE” Wine, which they’ve only advertised on social media.

“We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever,” Mila told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Noticing her inability to distinguish the two platforms, Ashton chimed in, “This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media. She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.’ So, she’s not pretending when she’s like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'”

While catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime couple admitted that things have been getting pretty hectic in the Kutcher household as their family continues to practice social distancing. “Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I’ve been sitting here waiting for 20 minutes and not being distracted by kids or life—this is the most silence we’ve had,” Mila joked. “But you’ve also lost him. He has since gotten a unicorn head that he wanted to bring on to your show, my daughter’s guitar. I don’t know what is happening today.”

Mila and Ashton also gave the daytime host duo an update on how they’ve been homeschooling their little ones Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and Dimitri Portwood, 3, telling Kelly and Ryan that The Ranch star is the better teacher, whereas the Bad Moms star is the better multitasker.

The That ‘70s Show alums recently opened up about taking on the role as teachers during their virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where Mila declared herself an excellent Teaching Assistant.

“Boy do I appreciate teachers,” Mila said. “I’ve realized that I’m a fantastic T.A. I am like a professional T.A. This one over here, God bless it, man.” Ashton joined in, adding, “I like me some teachin’. We set up, like, a curriculum for the week and we plan it out and figure out what the kids are gonna learn, like, throughout the week.”

As for what the parents of two have been teaching their children, Mila and Ashton explained that their homeschooling curriculum covers a variety of topics including energy and electricity, architecture and building and baking. Soon, they’ll tackle the human body and answer some of their youngins’ important questions.

“We have the kids ask questions at the beginning of the week and then, throughout the week, we have to get the answers to them,” Ashton explained. Mila chimed in, “So, one of them is, ‘How long does it take to get poop out?'”