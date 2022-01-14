Watch Bebe Rexha nail Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World)” cover.

Bebe Rexha’s “Only Girl (In the World)” Cover Is the Most Insane You’ll Ever See

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s all-new That’s My Jam, Bebe Rexha accomplishes the impossible.

In a round of Nonsense Karaoke, she performs Rihanna’s “Only Girl.”

Rihanna, at random.

Bebe Rexha will compete alongside Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, and Ryan Tedder on Monday’s all-new episode of NBC’s That’s My Jam, and whoever is on the opposing team should be very nervous if this exclusive sneak peek is any indication of her musical game show skills.

That’s My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, is based on the most popular Tonight Show games, pitting two celebrity teams against each other in a charity competition.

This round, Bebe will compete in “Nonsense Karaoke,” which requires her to sing a well-known song with the lyrics replaced with random words.

“Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna was her assigned song.

Jimmy reveals that he’s even got a “Rihanna fan” on stage, and when Bebe takes the mic, she gets that perfect windblown look as she begins to sing.

“Rub-a-dubby” and “I’m eating hot fries” are two of the many hilarious lyrics Bebe is forced to sing.

As the show progresses, she and the audience become more engrossed in the song, especially when Jimmy joins her on stage as an impromptu background dancer.

In the video above, you can see the incredible (and hilarious) performance for yourself.

That’s My Jam airs on NBC Mondays at 9 p.m.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and NBC.)

