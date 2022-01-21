Watch Betty White’s final video message to fans, shot just days before her death at the age of 99.

Betty White’s final video message to fans, filmed just days before her death at the age of 99, can be seen here.

VIEW Betty White’s final video message to fans, which she sent just days before her tragic death at the age of 99.

The comedian’s assistant had previously shared one of her final photos from the same day, in which she glowed in a bright green ensemble just before her death.

On Friday, Betty’s official Instagram account shared a heartbreaking video clip of the beloved star as she sent a final message to her adoring fans.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” the career actress said as she sat posed on the porch of her home, addressing the camera.

“Thank you so much, and please stick around,” she exclaimed, a bright smile on her face for her fans.

“Good morning! As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world – it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animal through (hashtag)thebettywhitechallenge,” Betty’s assistant wrote in the caption.

“She could never have imagined such generosity and would be eternally grateful to everyone.”

“When we recorded her special message to moviegoers, we also recorded one that we planned to post on social media on her birthday,” the note continued.

“She was aware of her good fortune; she felt the love and never took it for granted.”

As a thank you from Betty and the animals, I think it’s appropriate to post today.”

Betty White died on December 31, just three weeks before her 100th birthday, in Los Angeles.

The cause of death for the legendary actress was recently revealed to be a stroke due to a lack of blood flow to her brain.

Kiersten, the star’s assistant, shared Betty’s final photo on Facebook, which showed her sitting in a chair and smiling slightly.

Betty posed with her hands clasped together, wearing a printed green blazer over a matching top and white pants.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten,” Kiersten wrote.

Betty’s personal assistant.

I wanted to share this Betty photo with you on this special day.

“It was taken on the 122021,” says the caption.

It’s one of her last photographs, I believe.

She was radiant, beautiful, and as happy as she had ever been.

“Thank you to everyone who is helping to make the world a better place today and every day.”

Many fans were quick to respond, leaving nothing but praise in the comments section.

“This is such a lovely photo of her,” one person wrote.

She was stunning on the inside and out, and I’m certain she adored you.”

“This precious lady brought a lot of laughter to us,” said another.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.