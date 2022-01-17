Watch Bob Saget, the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, pay tribute to him.

Former host Bob Saget is honored on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

America’s Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to Bob Saget, the iconic clip show’s former host who led the show for eight years, one week after his untimely death.

“As you may have heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” said Alfonso Ribeiro, the current host.

“To this day, Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV, and the show wouldn’t be the same without his unique sense of humour.

It’s been an honor for me to keep the flame of Bob’s legacy burning brightly.”

Various clips of “Bob being Bob” were included in the tribute, ranging from his stunt-filled intros to his infamous voice overs that accompanied the home videos and hilarious moments from the show.

In honor of Saget, America’s Funniest Home Videos asked fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

The comedian vowed to raise awareness for scleroderma research after his sister, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm in 1987.

The caption on AFV’s YouTube video reads, “For more than 30 years, he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure.”

“Bob was unrivaled in his generosity and commitment to the SRF’s mission, and he will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness, and enormous heart.”

From 1989 to 1997, before Tom Bergeron took over, Saget hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos.

His time on the iconic family sitcom Full House, where he played beloved father Danny Tanner, coincided with this role.

On Jan. 10, the Fuller House star was discovered dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., while on his stand-up comedy tour.

The actor was laid to rest at a funeral service in Los Angeles five days after his death.

Kelly Rizzo, the comedian’s wife, and his three daughters—Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget, and Lara Melanie Saget, whose mother is Sherri Kramer—were among those in attendance, as were members of his Full House family.

Pallbearers at the event were co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier, as well as Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron…

