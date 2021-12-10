Watch ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ compete for Most Anticipated Game alongside ‘Elden Ring,’ ‘God of War Ragnarök,’ and other games at the Game Awards 2021.

Watch ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ compete for Most Anticipated Game at the 2021 Game Awards alongside ‘Elden Ring,’ ‘God of War Ragnarök,’ and more.

On December 15, the 2021 Game Awards will be streamed live.

9 p.m. EST, with a slew of hopeful nominees.

Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is up against Sony’s God of War Ragnarök, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, and Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring in the Most Anticipated Game category.

Will BOTW 2 win at the Game Awards, or will Link have to sleep it off in the Shrine of Resurrection?

At the 2021 Game Awards, Nintendo’s sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will face stiff competition.

There are five games that have received nominations for Most Anticipated Game.

Elden Ring from FromSoftwareBandai Namco is among the nominees, with a release date of February 25, 2022.

Then there’s Sony Santa MonicaSIE’s God of War Ragnarök, which has a vague 2022 release date.

Meanwhile, Guerrilla GamesSIE is aiming for a February 18, 2022 release date for Horizon Forbidden West.

Nintendo has set a 2022 release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The final nominee, Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, will be released on November 11, 2022.

Each of the five nominees has a release date set for 2022, with some coming out sooner than others.

Breath of the Wild2, a Game Awards contender for 2021, has only confirmed a release date of 2022.

“Elden Ring tells the tale of the Tarnished, a people exiled from The Lands Between.

With the titular Elden Ring shattered, you create your own Tarnished and embark on a quest for glory in the aftermath of a great war, with the gods of old decaying all around you, according to GamesRadar.

Fans of Marvel’s Thor will be familiar with the story of God of War Ragnarök.

It follows Kratos and Atreus as they journey to the Nine Realms in search of answers to their questions about the Norse end of the world.

Then, in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy sets out to discover the source of a mysterious plague in the titular Forbidden West.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild follows Champion Link and Princess Zelda in the sequel.

They travel beneath Hyrule and come across the ancient corpse of Ganondorf, who first appeared in the game’s early trailer.

Finally, in the year 2310, Starfield imagines space battles.

In this battle, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective are pitted against each other…

