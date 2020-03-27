Watch Courteney Cox Hilariously Fail Friends Trivia

While some fans may have every episode of Friends memorized, Courteney Cox could use a refresher.

The 55-year-old actress put her knowledge of the show to the test on Wednesday’s episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! at-home mini monologue. The Monica Geller star faced off against Jimmy Kimmel‘s cousin Anthony in a few rounds of Friends trivia.

The questions were centered on Cox’s character; however, she didn’t seem too confident about answering them correctly.

“I don’t remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory,” she told the late-night host, later adding, “I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes…I fail every test.”

Still, the celebrity agreed to give the game a go. From quizzing the contestants on the names of Monica’s parents to grilling them on Monica’s first kiss, Kimmel covered a lot of ground. In the end, his cousin won the game with a final score of five to zero.

However, Cox is brushing up on her Friends knowledge. Like many people, she’s binge-watching the show while social distancing.

“I just started season one,” she said. “It’s really good.”

Many fans are excitedly awaiting the Friends reunion special on HBO Max. In fact, Cox said they were supposed to film it earlier this week. However, according to Deadline, the shoot was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

