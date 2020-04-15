Watch Cyntoia Brown’s Fight for Freedom in New Netflix Documentary Trailer

It’s a story 16 years planned.

Almost a year because Cyntoia Brown was provided clemency and lastly freed, Netflix is tackling her tale in a documentary set for launch this month. On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming movie, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story, in which the now-32-year-old woman’s stormy life tale unravels after being punished as an adult to life behind bars for the murder of a 43-year-old guy she claimed solicited her for sex when she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking sufferer.

The docudrama, due out on the little display on April 29, is claimed to study the violence Brown dealt with in her childhood years via to ultimately gaining her flexibility.

“When I was 16, I did an awful thing,” she states in a court room in the trailer. “I do hope that you reveal me mercy as well as that you give me a 2nd chance

It got on Jan. 7, 2019, after her instance got national interest and support from celebs, that former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam given her clemency. Brown was officially released from prison on Aug. 7, 2019 after serving 15 years in prison.

While I was still put behind bars, a manufacturer that has old video of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, established to be launched soon. My husband and I were as shocked as everyone else when we initially listened to the information because we did not take part in any method. I am presently in the procedure of sharing my story, in the appropriate method, in full information, as well as in a way that depicts as well as respects the lady I am today,” she composed online. “While I pray that this film highlights points incorrect in our justice system, I had nothing to do with this documentary.”