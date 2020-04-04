Watch Doctors Applaud Recovered Coronavirus Patients as They Leave the Hospital

Amid the anxiety and the despair, there was some cause for celebration this week at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

At least three patients were discharged from the hospital after being treated for and surviving the novel coronavirus and were given special sendoffs. The hospital’s executive director, Michael Goldberg, and a Critical Care Surgical ICU nurse, Jeff Rosa, both posted on social media images of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers clapping and cheering as the people were discharged.

“We celebrate the wins @insidelij!” Goldberg wrote on Instagram, alongside a video. “A proper send off tonight for 3 people surviving #covid and going home.”

He also shared a photo of a cake featuring figurines of a doctor and nurse holding up a globe wearing a medical mask.

“I am humbled every day when I see what is going on #insidelij,” Goldberg wrote. “This crisis is not what any of us could have imagined we would find ourselves in when we went into healthcare—but it is exactly why we went into it. We are here to save lives, to fight for our community, and to give hope and support to those who need it most. Every experience you have had has prepared you for this battle. You are ready to win, and we will do so together! #thankshealthheroes #healthcareheroes”

Rosa posted on Facebook on Wednesday a photo of medical staff wearing masks and aligning both sides of a hallway while applauding a discharged patient, who is not shown for privacy reasons.

“Around 3p today we heard special tones go off in the hospital,” Rosa wrote. “We braced for another rapid response or code blue. But today was a special moment to be celebrated. At that time an announcement followed the tones to announce that a COVID patient had recovered and was being discharged home. Today was a good day.”