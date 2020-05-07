Watch Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen Perform “Hakuna Matata” on The Disney Family Singalong

If there was ever a time we could all use some Hakuna Matata, it’s right about now.

For the next installment of the Disney Family Singalong, airing this Sunday, four of the stars of the live action Lion King reprised their roles for a performance of the seminal classic, “Hakuna Matata.” It means no worries for the rest of your days and while no one can promise that in a time like this, it’s nice to pretend we can stick to such a problem-free philosophy.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the performance by Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and Donald Glover and Walter Russell III as Simba, and be warned: this song might get stuck in your head for the rest of your days, especially because it’s only a snippet. You’ll be singing it until at least Sunday, when you’ll get to hear the full performance.

Watch the performance below!

The Muppets and Tituss Burgess will start the show, followed by performances including:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Baby Mine” – Katy Perry

“Beauty and the Beast” – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel feat. Christina Aguilera

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Your Mother and Mine” – Sabrina Carpenter feat. Lang Lang

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer feat. Dancing with the Stars Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

The Disney Family Singalong Volume II will air this Sunday at 7 p.m. on ABC.