Watch Dwayne Johnson give an amazing holiday gift to a Navy veteran.

Dwayne Johnson started the holiday season off right by presenting a Navy veteran with a custom truck from his own collection.

Watch the touching moment on video.

Santa “The Rock” Claus, as he is affectionately known.

During an unscheduled appearance at a screening of his film Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson surprised a Navy veteran with an early Christmas present close to his heart: he gifted Oscar Rodriguez, a trainer and executive producer at faith-based film production company Screenland Entertainment Productions, his personal, custom-designed Ford pick-up truck.

On November 10th,

Johnson posted a video of the fan receiving his gift, whom he dubbed his “baby,” on Instagram on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

“What the hell is going on?” Rodriguez exclaimed as he knelt beside the vehicle and read a card from the actor that read, “Thank you for your service, brother.”

“Have fun with your new truck.”

Rodriguez then wept while hugging Johnson.

“I thought this was your truck, bro!” he exclaimed, to which the actor responded, “It was my truck! Now it’s your truck!”

Rodriguez then drove away in his new car after FaceTiming his girlfriend.

The Rock, who owns several cars, wrote on Instagram, “I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me.”

“Looks after his 75-year-old mother.”

Individualized training.

At his church, he is the pastor.

Provides meals and support to women who have been victims of domestic violence.

Navy veteran who is both proud and humble.

“I am a good person.”

“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away, it’s just love,” Johnson continued.

Brother, that’s it.

Love is all.

Enjoy your new truck, dude, and have a wonderful Christmas with your family!!!”

Rodriguez later shared the same video along with photos of himself standing in front of the truck hugging Johnson.

He wrote, “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am!!” to which the actor replied, “You’re a good man, brother.”

I’m overjoyed that God and the universe brought our worlds closer together.

Keep up the good work!!”

“It’s the small things like this that bring me the most joy,” Johnson wrote later.

But, most importantly, I have a global platform from which to highlight good, solid, grateful people like Oscar.

This is the type of thing we could always use more of.”

Johnson has done this before…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Watch Dwayne Johnson give an amazing holiday gift to a Navy veteran.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/VrbR8UH_E3fZ?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Rodriguez (@coach_orod)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Rodriguez (@coach_orod)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Rodriguez (@coach_orod)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Rodriguez (@coach_orod)