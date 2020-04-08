Watch Dwyane Wade Make the Perfect Red Velvet Fried Oreo and Be Prepared to Drool

Dwyane Wade has something sweet in store.

On Tuesday, the basketball pro invited fans into his kitchen to show them how to make his favorite dessert: Red velvet fried Oreos. Fully equipped with a deep fryer and a delicious bowl of homemade red velvet batter, he shared his baking tutorial on Instagram, writing, “My worse enemy…Sweets‼️”

“If anybody knows anything about me, I love sweets,” the dad of four said into the camera. “So, tonight—we call this the ‘Quarantine Body Fat Addition Snack.’ It’s what we about to do.”

Before diving into the frying portion of the recipe, Dwyane recited the ingredients he used to create his batter, which was comprised of 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, ½ teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 ½ cups of milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 eggs that have been lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, ½ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of red food coloring.

For the next step, Dwyane dipped his Double Stuf Oreos into the batter, making sure that both sides were “nice and gooey,” as he instructed. Noting that this can get messy, he looked down at his fingers and said, “So, if you grew up around your grandma, make sure you lick those fingers.”

Then, the covered Oreo cookie went into the fryer until it was ready to be enjoyed. “Just shake it a little bit,” he said as he watched the Oreo fry. “So, I was told that you gotta flip it around a little bit. And when you know it’s done is when the bubbles around it start going away.”

Proudly showing off the finished product to camera, the former Miami Heat star continued, “Ultimately, it’s gonna look like this. There y’all go: Red velvet Double Stuf Oreos. Mm.”

To make things even better, Dwyane enjoyed his delicious deep-fried bites with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, chocolate drizzle and nuts. His pal Richard Ingraham captured his decadent creation on Instagram and wrote, “Lil Snack Double Stuffed Red Velvet Fried Oreo Sundae Oreos fried by my guy.”

See how Dwyane makes his red velvet fried Oreos in the video above!