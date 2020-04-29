Watch Esther Povitsky Stage a Wardrobe Malfunction on The Funny Dance Show

Have the judges on E!’s The Funny Dance Show ever been this impressed?

This preview clip for Wednesday’s brand-new episode of the dance competition show provides a glimpse of Esther Povitsky‘s performance to Lady Gaga‘s “Paparazzi,” which all three judges end up loving.

In the beginning, it appears that Povitsky is being photographed on a red carpet like any normal famous person would be. However, after a couple of twirls, it’s revealed that unbeknownst to her, her dress is tucked into her underwear. That is the reason she’s being swarmed by paparazzi, not because she’s actually famous.

The routine has a happy ending, though. When Povitsky discovers the snafu, her fellow dancers tuck their own dresses into their own underwear.

Judge Allison Holker compliments Povitsky and her routine, describing it as “very loving” and “very sweet.”

“I do worry that sometimes if you like a guy and then he tells you that you’re sweet, it’s not necessarily good,” Povitsky jokes. “But I’ll take it!”

Lucky for her, judge Loni Love‘s feedback is much more straightforward.

“I liked your whole story from the beginning because a lot of us can relate to it—being on the red carpet, being ignored, being ignored in life, and then you think you’re being noticed and then all of a sudden you’re noticed for a mishap,” Love says. “I think we’ve been judging a lot, and I’ve never felt an emotion like that.”

Love’s fellow judge Justin Martindale then chimes in with the ultimate compliment, “Tonight, a star was born.”

Watch Povitsky’s dance in the above clip, and see the whole performance tonight at 11 p.m. on E!

