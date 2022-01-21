Watch Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia Twin in a hysterical video.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia are back at it! The 3-year-old is a regular on her mother’s Instagram page, and their shared antics never fail to delight the Bring It On actress’ fans.

Union’s latest Instagram post is no exception; the 49-year-old shared a video of Kaavia wearing a long curly wig while her mother wears a fabulous high ponytail.

Union puts on an exaggerated accent and begins telling their audience a story while Kaavia appears to be distracted by her tablet and playing with her curls.

She tells the camera, “Let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium…” before attempting to get her daughter’s attention.

“Do you remember that time, girl? At the bar in Belgium?”

Unfortunately for the Being Mary Jane actress, Kaavia — or Lattice, as Union refers to her — does not recall getting an upset stomach while sipping Aperol spritzes in a random bar.

“You said, ‘I don’t do public restrooms,’ and remember, it was a big deal in Belgium,” Union continues.

“Yes, and that’s how you got out of it,” Kaavia’s mother cheerfully responds when Kaavia finally mumbles a few words in response.

“I can’t leave y’all alone for 2secs,” wrote Dwyane Wade, who shares Kaavia with Union, as well as Wade’s 19-year-old son, Zaire, 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 7-year-old son, Xavier.

Since she was a few months old, the couple has shared their sweet moments with the precocious toddler on social media, allowing her to show her true self, which includes her truly adorable and masterful use of side-eye.

It sparked the creation of Shady Baby, a new children’s book dedicated to Kaavia.

When ET spoke with the couple in May, they revealed that their son was the inspiration for the book.

“Shade is her superpower because when Kaavia gives you a look, it’s either you’re not respecting her boundaries or something is going on that she doesn’t like,” Union said.

“The most important takeaway is that she’s free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at others Black little girl when she wants to be.”

