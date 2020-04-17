Watch Gary Janetti’s Prince George Address the World About Coronavirus

You don’t have to wait until 2021 to meet Gary Janetti‘s Prince George parody.

The veteran Will & Grace and Family Guy writer took to Instagram to share a message from “Prince George,” the character he’ll be playing on the upcoming HBO Max animated series The Prince.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Prince George. Thought I’d show you all I’m doing OK, sing ‘Imagine.’ Just kidding, just kidding. So out of touch. Cringe! Am I right? Anyway, I know self-isolating is difficult and we’re all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it’s different for everyone,” Janetti’s Prince George says in the Instagram message below.

The animated Prince George encourages everyone to keep making their workout videos and cooking tutorials, stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. “They’re doing the best they can, even though lunch f—king sucked today,” the cartoon Prince George says.

See it below.

Prince George’s address comes a week after Queen Elizabeth II addressed the United Kingdom about the spread of the coronavirus.

Janetti has developed a following making Prince George memes on his Instagram and in January 2020, HBO Max announced they’d serve as inspiration for a new animated series about the royal family.

“I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the upcoming animated series and will provide the voice of the title character. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II, and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”