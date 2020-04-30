Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She’s Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she’s expecting her first child.

On April 28, TMZ and ET confirmed that the 25-year-old is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Zayn Malik. According to an ET source, “Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along.”

The source added, “Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

A day after news broke of her pregnancy, it was reported that the two were expecting a daughter.

Now, the model and her the former One Direction band member are officially sharing the news themselves. On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show.

“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed.

“Especially during this time,” she added, “it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Most recently, the couple celebrated the model’s 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and other friends. This also marked the second time in recent months that Gigi has shared moments of her relationship on social media after the two reconciled late last year.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance,” an E! News source shared. “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed.”

The two have been on-again and off-again since they sparked romance rumors in November 2015.

Watch Gigi’s announcement in the video above.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.