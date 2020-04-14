Watch Gwen Stefani Give Blake Shelton a Tiger King-Inspired Mullet

Pet cat’s out of the bag: Blake Shelton has a new ‘do!

The country singer is rocking a new hairstyle, which comes thanks to his partner, Gwen Stefani. If anything, Blake’s most recent hair improvement looks like it’s inspired by Tiger King.

The good news is for followers, the pair taped the marvelous haircut throughout their digital appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m actually placing your initials in my head today, Jimmy [Fallon] I’m not joking,” the 43-year-old nation star stated, as Gwen might be seen trimming both sides of his hair with a shaver.

He included, “She just claimed they’re disappointing up extremely well as a result of the grey [hairs]”

“Oh, no … that looks horrible,” the No Doubt frontwoman claimed with a laugh, after providing her guy a mullet remodeling.

For the late-night host, he described these at-home interviews as well as appearances are a whole lot much more fascinating than they typically would be.

“You would certainly never ever do this in the real world,” Fallon told the “Hell Right” vocalist. “Dude, you are so Tiger King now. You have no idea.”

In March, Blake revealed he was mosting likely to revive his mullet. We simply didn’t recognize it would occur so quickly.

“I have a news. With primarily EVERYTHING I had arranged being terminated for the foreseeeable further [sic],” he shared at the time, after needing to terminate his trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “@gwenstefani and also I have made a choice with each other. I am growing my mullet back as a sign of hope or some s– t like that …”

Adding, “Anyway it’s returning! Genuine. Keep tuned …”

It resembles Blake is appreciating his new ‘do therefore is his leading woman!

To see Gwen offer her sweetheart his significant haircut, view the YouTube clip above! The songstress will certainly do on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30 p.m. EST.