Watch Halsey, Miguel, Shakira, and More Performances from The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Well there are certainly much worse ways to spend a Sunday night.

ABC just gave us another hour of delightful at home Disney performances for us to sing along to, this time with a bit of a Mother’s Day theme, and while this installment didn’t feature any surprise Beyonce, there was still plenty to sing about.

John Legend showed off his magical piano. Halsey embodied Ariel. Katy Perry, whose human baby has not yet been born, sang “Baby Mine” to her dog. Keke Palmer took on “Zero to Hero” with help from most of the pro cast of Dancing With the Stars. Anika Noni Rose reprised her role as Tiana with help from Chloe and Halle, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt blessed us with their combined voices, and Miguel took on a song from Coco, while the Houghs brought the house down with two songs from Mary Poppins and an impressive level of production value.

Plus, most of the performances are now on Youtube to continue your at home singalong!

First, the Muppets kicked things off with help from a few friends.

Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, and Walter Russell III helped rid us of our worries with “Hakuna Matata.”

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt combined forces to give us this unnecessarily good version of “A Whole New World.”

Katy Perry donned a costume of Dumbo’s mom to perform “Baby Mine.”

Halsey wished what we all wish: to be where the people are, and to see ’em dancing.

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson took on “Beauty and the Beast,” just for us.

Shakira revisited her hit “Try Everything” from the underrated Zootopia.

Keke Palmer and a bunch of Dancing With the Stars pros continued to remind us that Hercules has some of the best music.

Anika Noni Rose returned as Tiana alongside Chloe x Halle for some “Almost There.”

Miguel gave us a taste of Coco, with some help from Christina Aguilera.

Disney’s Broadway stars also got into the mix with a performance of “You’ll Be In My Heart.”

Now if you’ll excuse us, all of these songs are stuck in our head at once and we’ve gotta get that figured out before we lose our minds, or before our neighbors lose their minds.

The Disney Family Singalong aired on ABC.