Watch Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik Go From Friends to Lovers in New K-Drama ‘Soundtrack (hashtag)1’

Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik, two Korean drama actors, will star in a new limited music K-drama titled Soundtrack (hashtag)1.

The actors from My Name and Happiness become lifelong friends who move in together.

They are forced to confront their feelings for each other after spending so much time together under one roof.

Instead of teasers, the K-drama will release music videos accompanied by its official soundtrack, which will pique the interest of fans.

Fans will be enticed by a heartwarming love story between two lifelong friends in the upcoming K-drama.

Park co-stars alongside Han as Lee Eun-so in the film Soundtrack (hashtag)1.

Sun-woo is a charming and sweet young photographer who has known Eun-so for over 20 years.

She is an open and honest lyricist who is forthright about her emotions.

Due to a series of events, the two characters are forced to live together for two weeks.

They unravel their feelings for one another after spending so much time together in one personal space.

Small nuances of Eun-so’s growing romance as a lyricist are interwoven into his songs.

Fans can expect a heartwarming, blush-worthy, and relatable fairytale love story.

Most K-dramas follow a common rule, but Soundtrack (hashtag)1 has defied it.

The OST for dramas is usually released soon after the show airs.

Because Han and Park’s K-drama has a strong musical theme, the producers and creators have already released two OSTs ahead of the show’s official premiere.

According to Soompi, Kyuhyun of Super Junior sings the first OST, “Love Beyond Words.”

The second OST, “Want to Be Happy,” was written and performed by Park Bo Ram. According to Soompi, “the lyrics speak of someone who wants to find love again and be happy despite the expectation that happiness will end with the breakup.”

“As [my character]is a lyricist, I don’t sing,” Han says in an interview with Allure, “but while filming, I listened to a lot of good songs that would be used as the OST All the songs were so sad, and seeing how much a song changed once lyrics were added was such a fascinating experience.”

Instead of traditional teasers, the creators of the Soundtrack (hashtag)1 K-drama released music videos to further cement the music theme.

