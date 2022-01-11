Watch Hilarious ‘Eternals’ Outtakes (Exclusive) with Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, and the Cast

There’s even more Marvel’s Eternals to look forward to!

The superhero film, which took the world by storm and enchanted viewers with its spectacular star-studded cast, will be released on all major digital platforms on January.

12. If you’re looking for a

ET has an exclusive clip with hilarious outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage featuring Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and more, available before the film is released.

The cast flubs their lines, has laughing fits, misses their mark, and Richard Madden overeats Twinkies in the backseat of a car in this gag reel.

Fans will enjoy seeing their favorite celebrities, including Styles, break into song while on the celestial set.

In the video above, you can see the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, as well as Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, and others, bust out their moves around the 0:36 mark.

Eternals, which came out in November, picks up after Avengers: Endgame, when half of the population returns.

It tells the story of a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who have been guarding Earth since the dawn of time.

The Eternals are forced to reunite and fight to defend humanity when the monstrous creatures Deviants reappearance after a long absence.

The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, left viewers satisfied and excited for what’s to come in the MCU’s next phase. Of course, the film’s post-credits only added to their desire to learn more.

Eternals, a film from Marvel Studios, will be released on all major digital platforms on January 1st.

On February 12th, the film will be released in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

15

See below for more information on the Eternals’ future.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

‘Eternals’: Watch Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie and Cast in Hilarious Outtakes (Exclusive)