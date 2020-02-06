Watch Hoda Kotb’s Fiancé Joel Schiffman Make His Today Show Debut

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager‘s friends never disappoint.

On Thursday morning’s Today show, the Hoda and Jenna hour had a very special broadcast. For those unaware, the fourth hour is moving to Studio 6A in Rockefeller Plaza in order to have a live studio audience for Thursday and Friday shows.

To celebrate the exciting new change, a few special gentlemen were spotted in the front row during today’s broadcast.

For starters, Jenna’s husband Henry Hager was in attendance. But in an extra surprise, Hoda’s fiancé Joel Schiffman was able to make his Today show debut and watch the taping.

“You know when there are big moments in your life? It’s your wedding, it’s your first job, it’s the kids are running around. Sometimes you need to take one second and just literally sit in the moment,” Hoda shared. “You guys, thank you for coming, for traveling from all around.”

Jenna added, “Y’all know what Hoda said to me on the way in? She goes, this is our wedding day. Joel, we’re practicing for you, okay?”

While Joel has been discussed on the show for many years, he hasn’t appeared in studio for the fourth hour. And to say Hoda was excited may just be an understatement.

“By the way, look at Joel. Can I just say something? When everybody is busy in life, they’re busy. Joel had a really, really, really super busy day at work and I didn’t even ask him to come. I didn’t bring it up and I didn’t want him to feel bad and say he can’t come so I didn’t bring it up,” she shared on the show. “And then, I sent him a text and said, ‘If you want to come any Thursday.’ And he said, ‘How about this Thursday? I’m so glad you asked.'”

Not to be outdone, credit also has to be given to Henry.

“Henry, you came, too, and you know what? My mom calls Henry the saint, which that sort of implies that I’m not easy to be married to. But Hank, I love you,” Jenna shared. “Thanks for coming.”

During today’s taping, the audience enjoyed an appearance from Meghan Trainor, a round of ambush makeovers and special giveaways. As for tomorrow’s show, the one and only Oprah Winfrey is coming.

“We’re so happy,” Hoda proclaimed. “I have to tell you, this is like one of those things we waited for and waited for, and today is the day.”

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)