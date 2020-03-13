Watch Jay Cutler Deliver a Sweet Toast to Kristin Cavallari on Their Italy Trip

Prepare to say, “Awww.”

Tonight’s all-new Very Cavallari will pick back up in Italy, where Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have traveled so she could meet her distant relatives. In a preview clip for the episode, the couple, along with Kristin’s friends, dine on all of the homemade Italian food a person could ever dream of.

During the dinner, Jay takes the time to raise a glass to Kristin and others on the trip, like Justin Anderson and Austin “Scoot” Rhodes.

“There’s an ease about traveling with Kristin that’s very comforting. And she surrounds herself with really good people,” Jay says. “You guys all mean a lot in her life and you’ve meant a lot in my life as I’ve got to know you.”

He continues, “To Kristin—thank you for making our relationship better and better each and every day. She doesn’t settle for anything less. So thank you!”

The sweet moment is followed up by a confessional from Kristin, where she expresses how much the entire trip means to her.

“This Italy trip is really meaningful to me. You know, meeting the Cavallaris and doing all of this, tracing my roots, I just feel like this is such a moment in my life,” the Uncommon James mogul relays. “And to share that with all of my friends who are a part of my family—you know, they’re like my extended family—it’s just been such an incredible experience. So it means a lot to me that they’re here and that I can always count on them.”

Be sure to catch the rest of the trip on tonight’s Very Cavallari!