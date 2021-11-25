Watch Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld fail the most basic Marvel quiz.

In a new video released to promote the release of Hawkeye, series stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld joined Buzzfeed to take a Marvel trivia quiz, and…well, they did OK. Not quite as well as you might expect, given that nearly a quarter of the questions were centered on scenes in which Renner appeared, but the actor seemed surprised at how well he did, so let’s give them a hand.

The two appear to be having a great time together, despite spending more time practicing their “Hi, my name is Jeremy Renner, and I play Hawkeye” introduction than they do answering questions.

The quiz consists of only eight questions, the majority of which are fairly straightforward.

Renner admits right away that he won’t be able to achieve the perfect score that Marvel fans expect, joking after the first question that it’s likely the only one he’ll get right.

You can see it in the video below.

Fans can see how the two interact by watching them do press rounds together.

A wise choice, given that so much of the Hawkeye series will hinge on their onscreen chemistry, with the show itself being a superhero-holiday-buddy comedy.

In the video above, Renner has an “eh, whatever” demeanor, while Steinfeld appears to be on the verge of being annoyed by him or laughing out loud.

If you’re adapting material from the beloved Matt Fraction/David Aja run on Hawkeye, which serves as much of the series’ foundation, that’s pretty much the energy you want.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, where Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for the holidays.

When a threat from his past resurfaces, Hawkeye reluctantly joins forces with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, to uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox are among the cast members.

Executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie are in charge of the episodes, while executive producer Jonathan Igla is the show’s head writer.

Hawkeye’s first two episodes are now available on Disney(plus).

