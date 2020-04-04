Watch Jessica Alba Break Down Her Self Care Routine With Jimmy Fallon

Jessica Alba is all about self care.

The actress walked Jimmy Fallon through her daily self care routine during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a useful demonstration. Joining the late night host from her gorgeous closet, she explained that doing a face mask in the morning is just one of the ways that she’s been taking an extra moment for herself while social distancing.

“I think, right now, it’s a really important time to do self care,” The Honest Co. founder told Jimmy, who was following along from his bathroom at home. ‘I think self care is super important and I always start my self care routine, which is daily—especially when I’m on Zoom calls—with my mask.”

Before jumping into her self care tutorial, Jessica noted that the Saturday Night Live alum will need a headband to keep his hair out of the way. Fortunately for him, his 5-year-old daughter Franny lent him her cat ear headband. Much to his surprise, Jessica’s spa headband also featured animal ears.

With their hair pushed back, the Never Been Kissed star moved on to the next step, which was applying the Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask, which she uses every morning for its pore-refining and skin-tightening benefits. “My daughter Honor [11] uses it as well,” she said as she applied the mask. “It’s berries and rich in antioxidants.” Wanting to do a comparison, Jimmy decided to use Honest Beauty’s 3-in-1 Detox Mask on one side of his face and the Prime + Protect Mask on the other.

While their masks dried, Jimmy asked Jessica a series of “Last Thing” questions, starting with the last thing she Googled. “Last thing I Googled was: Appropriate horror movies, which by the way, there aren’t any. ‘Cuz my kids want to watch horror movies. We do a movie night every night,” she said. Next, Jimmy asked her to list the last game she played, which was indoor cornhole.

After removing his mask, Jimmy couldn’t help but rave over his skin. “Oh, I feel good. I feel fresh and I feel clean,” he said. “Look at me…I’m gonna go do a TikTok video right now. I love it.” To complete the routine, Jessica suggested following up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration. Another way Jessica practices self care is through her new YouTube channel, where she and her children have been making DIY videos together. Most recently, the bunch made a DIY body butter.

Before signing off, Jessica also encouraged viewers to head over to honest.com/donate to help her company’s efforts in providing families in need with essentials like diapers. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the brand is also giving back in big way. “And with the Honest Co., as well, we donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there are so many families now,” she shared earlier in the show. “But there’s…literally, like, that is the no. 1 need for families in poverty, but also families that are out of work. They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn’t have to.”

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)