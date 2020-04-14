Watch Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black Surprise Nurse on the Frontline of Coronavirus Pandemic

Jimmy Kimmel and Jack Black teamed up to give one nurse from the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans a big thank you during Monday’s at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Together, they paid tribute to med-surge Nurse Jennell Melancon, who was the show’s #HealthCareHero of the week and has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Before unveiling her surprise, the duo took time to hear her story.

“Every day, we take care of patients that are basically diagnosed with COVID-19,” Jennell said. “We try to get them to be as healthy as possible and just get them back into the normal swing of life,” adding, “It’s my pleasure to take care of my city.”

As she continued, the mom of two shared that her busy schedule interfered with her family’s Easter plans and that she was on call for Easter Sunday.

“Unfortunately for my kids, but fortunately for my patients, I had to work,” she explained. “So, on Friday—Good Friday—we did have an Easter egg hunt at our house, and they enjoyed it. So, perfect.”

While discussing her patients, Jennell said that the pandemic has created different circumstances than she’s used to, starting with patients’ not being allowed to have visitors. But, this has allowed her to form closer bonds with the people she’s been treating.

“We don’t value family until things like this happen,” she shared. “And for myself being a bedside nurse, I’ve also enjoyed family to be there so we can introduce ourselves, get to know each other more. But by family not being able to visit, it gives me the opportunity to become closer to my patients…We become closer, especially during this isolated time.”

Grateful to connect with Jennell and for all of the hard work she is doing, Jimmy and Jack gifted her and her family a $10,000 gift card to Postmates. They also revealed that they donated gift cards to her colleagues as well. as well.

Last week, Jimmy recruited his longtime pal Jennifer Aniston to surprise Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse from St. George, Utah, after they learned she had tested positive for COVID-19, was furloughed from work and was currently isolating herself from her young children. Like Jennell, the duo surprised Kimball and all of the nurses on her floor with a $10,000 Postmates gift card.

Hearing her story, Jennifer expressed her gratitude for her sacrifice, saying, “I just have to say God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything you guys are doing and putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”