Watch John Krasinski Surprise Healthcare Workers With a Major Baseball Moment

John Krasinski gave the healthcare workers of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center an epic surprise.

To honor those on the frontlines at BIDMC of Boston, The Office alum arranged for members of the hospital’s COVID-19 response team to get a special visit from one of their local heroes: David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox. The special moment was captured on his YouTube show Some Good News as John reflected on the nation’s shared longing for baseball season to begin.

“Baseball is America’s sport for a reason: It brings us all together,” he said. “And for me, and I’m sure a lot of you, the calendar just doesn’t really feel the same until that opening day pitch is thrown out. Well, last week was supposed to be opening day for almost every major league team and that loss was felt by everyone. And even in the midst of 24-hour shifts and sleepless nights, our healthcare heroes were missing baseball too.”

After virtually connecting with the medical workers, John took a moment to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic and brought baseball to BIDMC with a surprise appearance from David. While on the chat, David also thanked the die-hard Red Sox fans, saying, “I gotta tell you guys from the very bottom of my heart how much I love you and respect you for what you guys are doing. Taking your lives, taking your time, that’s something…it goes beyond everything.”

To commemorate their hard work, David and the Boston Red Sox gifted the staff lifetime tickets. “We are the city of champions,” he said as the medical workers cheered. That wasn’t the only surprise waiting for the staffers. John then had the group escorted to Fenway Park, where they were able to run on the iconic field and receive a special shout-out from the city of Boston with a heartwarming video projected on the jumbotron. And, they each got to throw out the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season.

Since launching Some Good News in March, John has been using his platform to brighten up the days of viewers across the country. Just last week, he helped one lucky Hamilton fan’s birthday wish come true by gifting her and her mom tickets to the hit Broadway show after learning that their plans were canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The 9-year-old superfan was also treated to a performance by the original Hamilton cast. Led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, they sang “Alexander Hamilton” from their respective homes and left the little girl speechless.