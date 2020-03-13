Watch John Legend’s Kids Do an Adorable “Interpretive Dance” to His Music

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s kids have some legendary dance moves.

On Wednesday, The Voice coach shared a heartwarming video of the couple’s children Luna, 3, and Miles, 21 months, busting a move to one of his songs.

“#ConversationsInTheDark with interpretive dance by Luna & Miles, America’s most inexperienced dance troupe,” John captioned the video. Playing a beautiful melody on the piano, the father of the two serenaded the adorable kiddos with a rendition of “Conversations in the Dark.”

Feeling the beat, Luna, who was donning a flowy skirt and pink rain boots, channeled her inner ballerina with some twirls. As John began to sing the chorus, she threw in some jumps and leaps. Following his big sister’s lead, Miles stopped playing with his toy car and imitated Luna’s dance moves. But the twirls proved to be too much for the little guy, who had a minor fumble after executing a big spin.

We’re happy to see that Luna has finally taken a liking to her dad’s music. Back in December, the “All of Me” singer revealed that his daughter thinks Ariana Grande is a better singer than him.

“She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer,'” he recalled during his visit to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. “‘You’re not a great singer.'”

In fact, John said that Luna dropped this bombshell on him after hearing his and Ariana’s duet of “Beauty and the Beast.” He continued, “Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she’s, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.”

But, the EGOT winner admitted that he’s got the “thank u next” singer beat when it comes to his Christmas album. “But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album,” John added.