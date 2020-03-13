Watch Jordan Fisher Spill Details About His Adorable Proposal on Pop of the Morning

It’s a proposal straight out of a rom-com, which is pretty fitting for one of the stars of To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You!

Earlier today, Jordan Fisher stopped by Pop of the Morning to talk about his latest music video, “Contact,” working on the Netflix romance film and his own romance story!

The actor reminisced a little on his part on To All the Boys I Loved Before‘s sequel, in which he plays possible love interest John Ambrose across from Lana Condor, who he described as, “A beautiful, beautiful person to work with.”

Speaking of beautiful? Fisher got engaged to his fiancée, Ellie Woods, earlier last year, and the story of how they met and his proposal is too cute!

Fisher revealed that he and Woods knew each other when they were 9 and 13 years old and “grew up as best friends.” After not seeing each other for a few years, they reconnected when Fisher was doing a run on Hamilton.

“We got dinner, and just kept getting dinner, and I eventually convinced her to be my wife,” he gushed.

Then, in May, Fisher popped the question!

As you can see in the adorable video that he captured above, he asked her to be his wife alongside the water of the couple’s Florida home.

“She had no clue her parents were coming down and my parents were coming in,” he told Pop of the Morning.

Honestly, we can’t handle how lovely they are!

Fisher also talked about how blessed he feels with all of his work, such as his latest Broadway role as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen, and how it affects his family.

“In the grand scheme of things, what I want most in my life is to be a great husband and a great father—which, we don’t have kids yet, but we are going to—and by doing what I love to do every day, we will provide for them,” Fisher said.

I don’t know about you guys, but after hearing this, we’re very team John Ambrose!