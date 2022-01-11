Watch Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West Step Out for a Chic LA Date Night

Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West Step Out for a Sophisticated LA Date Night

Fans continue to be enthralled by Julia Fox and Kanye “Ye” West.

The actress and Grammy winner went out to Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner recently.

Take a look at a picture from their outing.

On Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox’s date night in January, the flashing lights were on them.

The actress, 31, and the Grammy winner, 44, began their evening at Craig’s in West Hollywood, a star-studded eatery.

Julia accessorized her look with a pair of black gloves and a matching bag from Charlotte Knowles’ fall-winter 2021 KNWLS collection, which she wore over a pair of Diesel jeans and boots.

Ye was dressed casually in a hoodie, jeans, and black boots, with a pair of sunglasses to complete his look.

Ye was also seen signing autographs for his fans in front of a Hollywood hotel, where the two were photographed.

Julia told Interview earlier this month that she and Ye met in Miami and had an “instant connection,” before heading to New York to see Slave Play and dine at Carbone, where the artist “directed an entire photo shoot,” Julia said.

That wasn’t all, though.

“Ye had a surprise for me after dinner.

Julia wrote for Interview, which published steamy photos of the pair from their date, “I mean, I’m still in shock.”

“You had enough clothes to fill an entire hotel suite.”

It was a dream come true for every girl.

It was like being in a Cinderella story.

I’m not sure how he did it or how he managed to get everything there on time.

However, I was taken aback.

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?”

According to an insider close to Ye, the musician and the Uncut Gems star “hit it off” right away.

“He fell in love with her energy and passionate personality and knew she’d be the ideal person to bounce creative ideas off of,” the source said.

“He thinks she has a lot of energy, and they’re having a great time together.”

Kanye is always working on something new, and Julia is undoubtedly his most recent inspiration.

Their date was inspired by his vision for her.

He was bouncing ideas around in his head for his…

