Watch Justin and Hailey Bieber Exchange Vows in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are giving their fans a special treat.

In the latest episodes of the “Yummy” singer’s YouTube docu-series, viewers get an inside look at the couple’s star-studded South Carolina wedding. Though Justin and Hailey originally tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018, they decided to have second ceremony a year later with their loved ones to make it extra special. While the couple has shared photos from the beautiful occasion, Justin and Hailey are now sharing video footage from inside the chapel. We even get to see Hailey walking down the aisle and exchanging vows with Justin!

The eighth episode of Seasons shows Hailey and Justin getting ready to say “I do” in front of their family and friends, including a number of celeb guests. As Justin got dressed for the ceremony, he recalled proposing to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018.

“She just walked down the stairs…and I was just there with the ring,” Justin shared on the episode. “And I was shaking and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?'”

Justin said that after he asked Hailey to marry him, she put her hands over her face in shock.

In the episode, Hailey also opened up about feeling “lonely” before reconnecting with Justin. The model explained that, a few years ago, she couldn’t stop crying after her sister Alaia Baldwin‘s wedding.

“I was at my sister’s wedding in 2017, and I remember, the wedding was over, I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents and I just remember I was crying,” Hailey shared. “I couldn’t stop crying because, I was really lonely for a really long time.”

Hailey explained that, even though she was traveling the world and was always around people, she would go home and it was just her, she didn’t have anyone to share those experiences with. But that’s all changed now!

“We kept it really small because it makes it so much more fun,” Hailey said of their South Carolina ceremony. “And the little things that I was worried about, none of that energy got brought into the actual day.”

“Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that,” she added. “Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”