Watch Justin Bieber Explain That Tom Cruise Challenge and Sing “Smelly Cat” on Carpool Karaoke

The Biebs is back!

Justin Bieber was the latest celebrity guest on “Carpool Karaoke.” The 25-year-old crooner cruised around Los Angeles with James Corden for Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

This wasn’t the first time the dynamic duo had hit the road. As fans will recall, Bieber also appeared on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2015. However, the “Sorry” singer admitted a lot has changed since then.

“[I’m] a married man; [I’ve] got a mustache now,” he said.

Speaking of marriage, the Grammy winner also opened up about newlywed life with Hailey Bieber.

“Being married is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said. “She’s extraordinary.”

The “What Do You Mean?” star said he and his wife like to “stay in a lot” and enjoy watching movies, talking and eating together. So, what do they watch together? Bieber said they watch House and Friends. Corden then asked the artist if he could relate to any of the Friends characters.

“I think I’m a mix of all of them,” Bieber replied, later explaining, “Because Ross is, like, the super sensitive one. I’m very sensitive. So, then Chandler is also super sarcastic and witty. I mean, I’m not going to give myself compliments but I like to say I’m a little witty.”

Bieber even did his best impression of Joey Tribbiani and performed a rendition of Phoebe Buffay’s “Smelly Cat.”

He also revealed he performed “One Less Lonely Girl” for his bride at their wedding.

In addition to asking Bieber about married life, Corden brought up on of Bieber’s famous tweets. Over the summer, Bieber called out Tom Cruise on the social network and challenged him to a fight.

“I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” Bieber said when asked about his thoughts behind the challenge. “Not stupid, but then people were like, ‘Yeah I want to see this happen.’ Then I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.'”

While Corden was convinced the 57-year-old actor would win the battle, Bieber believed he could beat the Mission: Impossible star. He then arm wrestled Corden to show off his strength.

During the drive, the celebrities also rocked out to a number of Bieber’s hits, including “Love Yourself,” “Intentions” and “Yummy.”

Watch the video to see the episode.