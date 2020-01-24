Watch Kate Upton Nearly Injure Jimmy Fallon With Her Impressive Jiu-Jitsu Skills

Don’t mess with Kate Upton!

On Monday, the model showed off her jiu-jitsu skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with some impressive moves. Unfortunately for host Jimmy Fallon, Kate recruited the late night host for her demonstration.

While discussing her Strong4MeFitness initiative, a workout program that strives to help women of all fitness levels build strength and confidence, the new mom also shared that she’s already earned the first stripe for her white belt in jiu-jitsu.

“Oh, my god. I am obsessed with jiu-jitsu,” she gushed. “So, you get your belt and then you earn three stripes and then you go on to the next color…and the test is so hard. And you learn all of these submissions: How to break someone’s arm, how to pop the shoulder out, how to choke them out. And they test you, ‘How many chokes do you know?'”

After explaining that she’s been practicing her moves on her husband Justin Verlander, as well as her mother-in-law, Jimmy asked the Sports Illustrated cover star to lead him and the Tonight Show audience in a quick lesson.

Donning a slip dress and heels, Kate began by laying down the rules for Jimmy.

“Just make sure to tap if you feel, like, panicked,” she said. “‘Cause I don’t know my limits.” Standing in her fight stance, the late night host became instantly nervous and began anxiously rambling before Kate demonstrated the rear naked chokehold move.

Without giving him much time to prepare, Kate had Jimmy in a chokehold and unable to break free. “Oh, god,” he said. “Oh, man. Oh, man. Alright, that’s good.”

Unsure how to get out of her grip, he began squirming around before finally tapping out. Impressed by her strength, he said, “That’s a good hold. How do you do that…I’m really passing out a little bit.”

With her arm still around Jimmy’s neck, the model explained that it only takes 12 seconds to make someone pass out from a chokehold, which caused him to panic even more.

“Wait, how many seconds did you do that?” he said as Kate began to demonstrate the move again. “You did it, like, seven…here, it’s happening again. This time I can feel it…Wow.”

Watch this hilariously unexpected moment between Kate and Jimmy unfold in the video above!

