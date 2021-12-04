Watch Kelly Clarkson completely destroy one of the most iconic rock songs from the 1990s.

Watch Kelly Clarkson annihilate one of the most iconic rock songs of the 1990s.

Kelly Clarkson’s brand as a TV personality and talk show host has grown to the point where fans need to be reminded of what made her famous in the first place: her voice.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host slayed a recent round of “Kellyoke,” a segment from her show where she performs covers that are occasionally outside of her pop wheelhouse.

On Nov. 1, the Voice mentor stunned the audience with her rendition of The Pixies’ 1990s classic “Where Is My Mind?”

With her trademark pipes, she added new depth to the song in the 29th episode of the show.

Classic rock fans may not have expected Clarkson to take this turn, but no one can argue with him.

Clarkson may be at the top of her game when it comes to live performances, but the American Idol alum has had a rough year personally.

The “Stronger” singer has been fighting her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in court, and during her recent Christmas special, she gave fans a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster she’s been on by singing “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)” live.

“The holidays come with a whole range of emotions,” she said through tears during the event.

“I’m going to be honest with you, when I wrote this next song, I was crying my eyes out, which happens even during the holidays,” according to Yahoo News.

“I’d just put my kids to bed [7-year-old River Rose and 5-year-old Remington Alexander] and I was just going through it, having a really hard time.”

And for many of us, it’s been a particularly trying year.”

Clarkson explained that she wrote “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)” because of the circumstances, saying, “There aren’t many holiday songs for people who are feeling lost and just plain sad.” During the performance, she visibly turned away from the microphone, leading many to believe she broke down.

After two years of dating, the former couple married in 2013.

They were parents to two children.

She filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, according to Us Weekly in June 2020.

At the time, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Since then, they’ve fought over custody, property, spousal support, and other issues.

Watch Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Smash One of the Most Iconic ’90s Rock Songs