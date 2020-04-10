Watch Kim Kardashian Break Down Her Work From Home Beauty Routine

Kim Kardashian is making social distancing look super glam.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star treated fans to a detailed tutorial of her work from home beauty routine. Fully equipped with her favorite products from her beauty line KKW Beauty, she joked that she was “super bored” as she walked beauty lovers through her 13-step “Quarantine Glam.”

First up, Kim evened her complexion with a sweep of foundation to the areas she wanted to cover. As she blended in her crème foundation, she said, “I mean, the key to a good base is always your moisturizer and your serums and, like, having good serums that don’t pile—that’s the worst.

To brighten her under-eyes and soften lines, she went in with KKW Beauty’s liquid concealer. As she blended the concealer in with a beauty sponge, North West made an adorable cameo in the video. Asking her famous mom if it was P.E. time, the mother-daughter duo brainstormed how they’ll be breaking a sweat together later.

To set her concealer, the SKIMS founder applied KKW Beauty’s baking powder to lock in the product. During this step, Northie crashed the video once again and watched as Kim applied her makeup. When she left the room, the mom of four hilariously addressed the camera, “I’m hiding in the guest room, you guys. I’m hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone.”

As her setting powder “baked,” Kim grabbed her handy-dandy KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Stick to carve out her cheekbones, blending the product into her skin with a dampened beauty sponge. Then, she went in with the bronzer from KKW Beauty’s Powder Contour & Highlight Palette to add more definition. “I feel like it just sets it,” she said. “I always like to take a drop and just put it under my nose for some reason.” Adding some shimmer into the mix, she then applied the palette’s highlight shade to the bridge of her nose and cupid’s bow.

When it came to blush, Kim reached for her KKW Beauty Blush Palette and added the perfect flush of color using the palette’s shimmery matte warm pink shade.

“I think pink blush makes you look awake and just youthful,” she said. To finish her contouring, she went back and applied the powder bronzer into the creases of her eye to give them more depth. Going back into the versatile palette once again, she added the pink highlight shade to her cheekbones to create a gorgeous glow.

For her eyes, Kim used new travel-sized KKW Beauty’s Mascara, which she teased is coming soon. As she carefully applied her mascara, she shared the sweet way that the beauty staple reminds her of her late father Robert Kardashian. “My dad used to always walk by me…while I was putting my makeup on and he would always say, ‘I bet you can’t close your mouth when you put on your mascara,'” she recalled.

Wrapping up her glam routine, she lined her lips with KKW Beauty’s Nude 1.5 Lip Liner and finished her natural lip with KKW Beauty’s 90’s Icon Matte Lipstick. To keep her makeup from budging, she sprayed a setting mist and joked that she got all glammed up to go to her kitchen.

Watch Kim’s step-by-step tutorial in the video above!