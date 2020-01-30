Watch Kobe Bryant Share Daughter Gianna’s Dream of Carrying on His Basketball Legacy in 2018 Interview

Kobe Bryant‘s daughter had dreams of carrying on her dad’s basketball legacy.

On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend and 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were both killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. According to a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Kobe and Gigi were two of nine people killed in the crash, which is currently under investigation. TMZ reports that Kobe and Gigi were heading to basketball practice Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif., at the time of the crash.

Gigi was an avid basketball player, following in the footsteps of her father. In Oct. 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kobe spoke out about coaching his daughter’s team after his own retirement.

“They’re doing well…they’ve been playing for like a year and a half,” Kobe told host Jimmy Kimmel. “They don’t have seasons, it’s crazy. They just have tournaments like every weekend.”

When asked how “serious” he gets with the team and if they’re “breaking down game film,” Kobe replied with a laugh, “Not yet, but we will. We absolutely will.”

“What we try to do is, we try to teach the kids what excellence looks like,” Kobe explained. “Some of them may want to play in the WNBA, some of them may not, but we try to give them a foundation of the amount of work and preparation that it takes to be excellent in whatever it is you choose to do.”

When asked if his daughter might want to play in the WNBA, Kobe replied, “She does for sure.”

“This kid, man,” Kobe said in admiration. “That best thing that happens is, when we go out, and fans will come out to me and she’ll be standing next to me and they’ll be like, ‘You gotta have a boy, you and V gotta have a boy, man. You gotta have somebody carry on your tradition, the legacy.”

In response, Gigi would say, “I got this.”

Kobe, who is survived by wife Vanessa Bryant, is also father to Natalia Bryant, 17, Bianka Bryant, 3, and Capri Bryant, 7 months.

Kobe and Vanessa welcomed their fourth daughter in June, announcing her birth on social media. Capri’s middle name is a tribute to her dad, Kobe. A few months after Capri “Koko” was born, Kobe returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about his family.

“I love having girls, I love it, they’re awesome,” Kobe said. “I love my girls.”

You can watch the heartbreaking video clips above.

Our thoughts are with the Bryant family during this devastating time.