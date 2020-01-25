Watch Kristin Cavallari Guide Employee Brittainy Taylor Through a Pregnancy Scare

Bun in the oven?

In this clip from Thursday’s all-new Very Cavallari, Brittainy Taylor confides in boss Kristin Cavallari about her pregnancy fear. And it seems that her concern isn’t unwarranted as she’s been feeling “really tired and nauseous”—and her period is “also late.”

As E! viewers saw in the Very Cavallari premiere, Taylor and her longtime love Jon Stone called it quits on their relationship after ongoing issues. However, amid the split, the former flames have participated in breakup sex.

“Honestly, with all the breakup sex, I’m getting kind of worried,” the Uncommon James employee confesses to the Very Cavallari camera. “And, I think I’m pregnant.”

Since Cavallari is a mother of three, Taylor decides to confide in her boss about her concerns at the Little James shoot. While this whole situation may be tied to stress, there are other physical factors that are leaving Taylor concerned.

“You feel like you’re going to throw up. Do your boobs hurt?” Cavallari asks.

“Really bad,” Taylor admits.

On top of sore breasts, Taylor confirms that she also has bad cramps.

“You could be getting your period or you could be pregnant,” the True Roots author shares. “You’re not having sex, are you?”

Despite confiding in Kristin about her symptoms, Brittainy lies about having sex with her ex. Why?

Well, because she doesn’t want her mentor to “judge” her.

“I’m just freaking out,” Stone’s ex concludes.

“I would be too,” The Hills veteran reassures her.

For Kristin and Brittainy’s candid chat, be sure to watch the clip above!