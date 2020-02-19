Watch Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Make His Vanderpump Rules Debut

Lala Kent‘s other half is finally making his Bravo debut!

Randall Emmett is appearing on Vanderpump Rules for his very first time in this preview from next week’s episode.

“I am engaged to my soulmate Randall Emmett. He is kind, he is generous. He makes me feel on a daily basis that I am the best person on the face of the earth,” Lala gushes of her fiancé in the sneak peek.

The scene finds the husband and wife to-be going over construction in the backyard of Randall’s L.A. home. “This will definitely be my first renovation and my last,” Lala says.

“I second that. We’re going to be here for a long time,” Randall adds. “You know what babe? You should just move in already.”

“I agree. I just want to get the master bedroom [finished],” Lala tells her man.

Randall also reveals a super close bond with Lala’s Pump Rules co-star Jax Taylor.

“You and Jax text more than me and my mom text,” Lala tells Randall, who replies, “But you know what it is? He’s closest to my age. And we have a lot of fun and we laugh together.”

Check out Randall’s debut above!

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)