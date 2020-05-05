Watch Magic Johnson, Kandi Burruss and More Celebrate Life-Changing Teachers

On today’s lesson plan: Sending a big thank you to all the teachers out there.

Day to day, they work tirelessly to prepare kids for just about everything life will throw their way. And, more recently, they have had to expertly pivot from face-to-face lectures to virtual classes as schools continue to remain closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. So today, in honor of National Teacher Day, celebs are taking time to applaud all the instructors worldwide.

“I want to show some love and appreciation to all the teachers out there who are doing a fantastic job teaching and helping our kids learn,” Magic Johnson says in the video tribute above. “I had a great teacher, Greta Dart, who changed my life and I just want to thank her for everything that she did for me to put me on the right path to where I am today.

“And then I want to thank all my sisters who are teachers as well back in Lansing, Michigan,” the NBA legend adds. “I just love teachers and we should all support them in any way that we can. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

He’s not alone in shouting out the special educators in his life. For most of her life, comedian Fortune Feimster has witnessed the patience and spirit that lives on in teachers.

“I know that so many of you go above and beyond and I know how hard you work because my fiancée [Jacquelyn Smith] has been a teacher for 12 years,” The Mindy Project alum tells E! News. “My mom was a teacher for 30 years and it’s a tough job…The future of our society is in your hands and you guys do an amazing job.”

Meanwhile, Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and more are sending gratitude to the those working tirelessly with their own young children.

“I want to say much love to my son Ace’s teachers Mrs. Porter and Xia Laoshi,” Kandi Burruss raves. “Oh my gosh, I appreciate you guys so much! Trying to teach Ace is making me realize, ‘Oh you guys deserve a major, major raise!'”