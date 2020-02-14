Watch Married at First Sight’s Brandon Try to Explain His Honeymoon ”Meltdown”

It’s time to have a conversation man to man.

While the cast of Married at First Sight may be back home from their honeymoon vacations, many viewers are still buzzing about a dramatic moment surrounding one of the couples.

Oh yes, we’re talking about Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin‘s rocky trip.

Viewers watched as Brandon lost his cool at producers and cameramen while staying at The Westin Panama. But in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s all-new episode, the newlywed trys to explain his behavior to Pastor Calvin Roberson.

“This is a new level of vulnerability for me,” Brandon shared. “I’m a very reserved, private person and just the cameras, all of that in my face…I reached a breaking point and I was just tired and all I wanted was some time to myself and I had a meltdown because I felt like I was being played.”

When Pastor Calvin asked for more clarification, Brandon explained that everyone involved was part of it.

“Taylor brought up how I’m being portrayed on TV. She was just like, ‘I don’t want to be married to someone who is an a–hole.’ It kind of bothered me a little bit,” he confessed. “When the going gets tough, are you going to just completely be done? At that point, I completely lost it and I thought this woman was not in my corner.”

Brandon added, “I feel like if you’re not team Brandon and you’re not here for me, you got to go.”

While you have to watch the clip above to see if Pastor Calvin is buying his argument, it’s clear Brandon and Taylor are having some struggles. In fact, E! News confirmed last month that the couple’s marriage was in serious jeopardy.

So much for the honeymoon phase.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. And watch Pastor Calvin Roberson lead the second season of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love premiering February 26 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.