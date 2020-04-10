Watch Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Deliver Masks to Police Officers

Alright, alright, alright!

On Friday, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey gave back to their local police officers with a generous donation. To ensure that the first responders in their hometown of Austin are protected and equipped as they continue their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the couple teamed up with disaster relief organization Bstrong to provide them with supplies.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of three shared a video of her and the Oscar winner delivering medical masks to the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department.

“Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus,” she wrote, adding, “We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin – Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic.”

She also took a moment to encourage others to follow suit and “inspire you to pick a lane to help others.”

Camila continued, “Whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer …pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass…” The longtime loves will also be working with stars like Bethenny Frankel, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Joel and more to provide relief for first responders.

Donating medical masks is just one of the many ways that the True Detective star and model have been showing support for their community during the outbreak.

Earlier this week, Matthew, Camila and their children Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7, hosted a round of virtual bingo with the senior members of the Spectrum Retirement Communities to give the residents “the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”