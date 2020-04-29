Watch Meghan Markle Surprise a Smart Works Client Before Her Job Interview

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present new challenges, Meghan Markle is doing her part to support and uplift.

While social distancing protocols remain in place and people are being kept physically apart for the time being, the Duchess of Sussex is still maintaining digital connections to the organizations she holds dear. As the patron of Smart Works, the royal virtually met with a client from the U.K. charity, which works to provide interview clothing and training for unemployed women, ahead of her internship interview.

“On the 27th March we were honored that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement,” Smart Works announced on Wednesday. The organization also shared a clip of Markle’s encouraging video chat with the grateful client.

“I think you’re gonna be fantastic,” Markle assured her. “It’s just so exciting…I just wanted to be able to call in and tell you best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you.”

“There’s so much going on in the world right now,” the duchess continued, “and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity that we just want to send your way to make sure that you can get on the other side of this, too, and have such a great opportunity there.”

While the charity’s offices remain closed and they’re not currently able to conduct their clothing and coaching services in person, they are continuing their work virtually with 200 hours of support offered so far.

“It’s been such an honor to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic,” Markle said in a message to clients. “Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”