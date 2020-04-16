Watch Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Play the “Singing Whisper Challenge”

Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown played the “Singing Whisper Challenge” during Wednesday’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

Here’s how the game worked: A player was assigned a random song. That player then turned off the computer speakers and was muted. The silent participant then recited the song’s lyrics, and the other player had to guess the tune based on just the lipreading.

Brown went first. She kicked off the game by reciting the words to Dua Lipa‘s “Don’t Start Now.” Fallon correctly guessed the track but struggled to get the Strangers Thing star to identify the single “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

“You look insane,” the actress said while trying to decipher the late-night host’s mouth movements. Although, she eventually guessed the song thanks to a few hand gestures.

For the final round, Brown had to get Fallon to guess Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s hit “Despacito.” She even danced to the track, and the two shared plenty of laughs.

In addition to playing the game, Brown and Fallon talked about how they’ve been social distancing. For instance, Brown tie-dyed a T-shirt, which she sported during the interview, and got a new puppy. The four-legged friend even made a cute cameo at one point during the chat. They also talked about how Stranger Things suspended filming of season four amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

To see the celebrities play the game and do the interview, check out the videos above and below.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).