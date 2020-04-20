Watch One Direction’s Niall Horan and Liam Payne Troll Louis Tomlinson During Virtual Reunion

Niall Horan and Liam Payne are picking up right where they left off.

On Monday, the One Direction alums had themselves a virtual reunion on Instagram Live. Joining in from their respective homes, the singers caught up with one another and admitted that they tried to loop fellow bandmate Louis Tomlinson into the chat.

“Our 3-way FaceTime went really well,” Liam joked, to which a shirtless Niall replied, “I mean, it’s so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.”

Poking fun at Louis, the “Nice To Meet Ya” singer added, “Even though I know for a fact Louis’ just sitting home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers. I was doing the same yesterday.”

The former boybanders’ virtual hangout comes one day after Liam confirmed that 1D, which is also features Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, will be reuniting to celebrate the band’s 10-year anniversary.

During another Instagram Live, the “Strip That Down” singer shared that he and Niall have been “trying to arrange the first group FaceTime with the boys at the moment.”

“I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off,” he said, referencing his interview with The Sun, where he first revealed that he was trying to get in touch with his fellow 1D mates to put something together for the milestone anniversary.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he told the outlet earlier this month. “You hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”

Fans also suspected that a reunion was in the works when they noticed that Liam, Harry, Louis, Niall and the official One Direction account each began following Zayn on Twitter again after his 2015 exit from the band. In addition to following the “PILLOWTALK” singer, fans pointed out that Zayn was no longer listed as an “ex-member” of the band on Google and is now back to being listed as “vocals.”