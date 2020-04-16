Watch Prince William Virtually Open a Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William is virtually carrying out his royal duties.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, England via video conference. During his speech, William took a moment to thank staffers for their hard work in getting the emergency COVID-19 hospital, which will help those in the area that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, up and running in just 8 days.

“The building you are standing in is yet another example of how people across the country have risen to this unprecedented challenge,” he said. “The Nightingale hospitals will rightly go down as landmarks in the history of the NHS.”

While practicing social distancing, William has been virtually connecting with various charities to ensure that those affected by the pandemic are receiving essential resources during this challenging time. Earlier this week, the dad of three chatted with a local farmer that teamed up with the Duke’s National Emergency Trust to provide families in need with food.

To raise spirits ahead of the Easter holiday, William and Kate Middleton had a surprise video call with the staff and students of Place2Be. As the couple thanked the teachers for their hard work, the festively dressed students excitedly displayed their gifts to them, which were handmade portraits of William and Kate.

The Duke and Duchess even recruited their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte 4, and Prince Louis, 23 months, to help them pay tribute to healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the outbreak. Standing next to each other outside on the royal lawn, the sweet siblings gave medical workers a round of applause in an adorable video posted by the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS,” the caption read.

Sharing an uplifting sentiment of her own, Queen Elizabeth II sent the people of the U.K. a heartwarming message on the day before Easter and reminded them that “Coronavirus will not overcome us.”

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe,” she said. “But Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us.”

Her Majesty added, “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”