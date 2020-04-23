Watch Ray Romano’s Sons Compete in Hilarious Family Scavenger Hunt

Everybody loves a good scavenger hunt!

On Wednesday, Ray Romano and his sons Greg and Matt competed in a Romano family scavenger hunt during his virtual visit to The Late Late Show. During the fun-filled game, host James Corden gave the twins items to find throughout their household as the Everybody Loves Raymond star stayed on the line. After finding the item, the duo had to bring it back to the camera and present it to the Cats star in order to win the round.

First up on the list was finding Ray’s most prized possession. As the boys scrambled around the house to find the item, James was curious to hear what the actor thought his kids would bring back. “Let’s see, I have a New York Jets bathrobe,” he said, admitting that he’s not a materialistic guy. “I wonder if they’ll bring that back.”

Much to his surprise, Greg, who is a PA on The Late Late Show, found something that he does hold near and dear to his heart: His reading flashlight.

“I sleep with this,” Ray said. “But the truth is, I got to bed with this because I like to read and my wife doesn’t like the light. So, I actually sleep with it in my hand.”

Before moving on to the next round, The Irishman star admitted that he’s found his reading flashlight in a lot of weird places. “One day I couldn’t find it and it drove me crazy because I need answers,” he joked. “45 minutes later, I was on the phone with my agent and, at that moment, I found it while I was on the phone because—because why? Because it was in my underwear. This is not a joke.”

Next on the scavenger list was to find an embarrassing family photo. Matt was the first to return and brought back a photo calendar that the Ice Age star makes for his wife every Christmas.

“I take a family photo and it becomes one of the months and I try to put a funny caption on it,” Ray explained as he flipped through the calendar. “This is from your show, James, actually. Here it is. So, this is Greg in a caterpillar suit—I don’t know if you remember it…I added the caption, ‘How is he not a virgin?'”

For Greg’s embarrassing photo, he found a pillow that features a black and white caricature-styled portrait of Ray. Embarrassed, the actor clarified, “This was a gift. Don’t think—I didn’t make this myself.”

See who took home the Romano family scavenger hunt victory in the hilarious video above!